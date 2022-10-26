Triple H Has Reportedly "Softened" On CM Punk Returning To WWE

During a recent interview with Louis Dangoor of Give Me Sport, insider source WrestleVotes revealed that shortly after Triple H took over WWE Creative in July he wanted nothing to do with CM Punk, but that notion seems to have changed as Triple H’s stance on Punk returning has “softened a little bit.”
“I did ask over the last couple of days, and it has softened a little bit from what I understand. I still think there’s animosity, I still think there’s a lot of pieces that need to be picked up between the two of them specifically. But Hunter, learned from Vince [McMahon] and Vince made amends with everybody.”
WrestleVotes also noted the door is "not closed" on Punk potentially returning to WWE.
