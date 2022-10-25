WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Kurt Angle Reveals Chris Jericho Almost Started A Band With Him

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Oct 25, 2022

During the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle spoke about learning to play the drums and idolizing KISS.

"I love KISS. I grew up with KISS. Peter Criss was my favorite drummer. I actually took drums because of Peter Criss and I took lessons for 20 years, and I became really good because I wanted to be Peter Criss. I finally got to meet him at a Comic-Con a couple of years ago, and I was elated. I was so excited. I'm like, 'Peter Criss, could you take a picture with me?' He's like, 'Kurt Angle, relax. I know who you are I want to take a picture with you as well, so let's do it together.' It was really cool because I was like, 'Peter Criss knows who I am? Holy crap!' I was so excited, man. It was the coolest thing in the world knowing that this guy knew me."

On if there was ever an opportunity to play in a band:

"Nope. I never played in a band. I would play in a studio at my house. I'd play music and I would drum to it. I always wanted to do a band. I actually came up with the idea in WWE with Chris Jericho. I wanted to start a band in WWE and make some songs and have WWE produce it."

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #wwe #chris jericho #kurt angle

