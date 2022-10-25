WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Kofi Kingston Provides Positive Health Update On Big E

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 25, 2022

Kofi Kingston Provides Positive Health Update On Big E

During an interview with Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston, Kofi Kingston provided an update on his fellow New Day member Big E, saying that the star is getting better and was even well enough recently to roller skate.

“Anything is possible. There’s a lot of trios going on, Sheamus and The Brawling Brutes, The Bloodline, The New Day. We’ll see how E does in coming back. He’s getting a lot better too for those who are concerned and whatnot.

“He was actually roller skating the other day. I was like, ‘Oh my God. You’re alright.’ He’s coming along and he’s in great spirits. We’re just kind of taking it one day at a time with him. But yeah, I think a trios title would be interesting. It would obviously be something that’s never been before in WWE, so who knows? You gotta stay tuned and watch to find out.”

