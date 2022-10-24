WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Kurt Angle Reveals What He Wanted To Wrestle In AEW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 24, 2022

Kurt Angle retired from in-ring action in 2019 at WrestleMania 35 in a loss to Baron Corbin. During the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show he revealed the huge price he wanted to return to the ring when Tony Khan reached out to him to join All Elite Wrestling.

For 10 matches Angle wanted $3 million!

“It’s gonna have to be a substantial amount of money too. I do remember Tony Khan, you know, wanted me to come in and wrestle for him. This was like when they first started. And I said for 10 matches I want 3 million, that’s 300 grand a match.”

