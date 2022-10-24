Kurt Angle Reveals What He Wanted To Wrestle In AEW

Kurt Angle retired from in-ring action in 2019 at WrestleMania 35 in a loss to Baron Corbin. During the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show he revealed the huge price he wanted to return to the ring when Tony Khan reached out to him to join All Elite Wrestling.

For 10 matches Angle wanted $3 million!

“It’s gonna have to be a substantial amount of money too. I do remember Tony Khan, you know, wanted me to come in and wrestle for him. This was like when they first started. And I said for 10 matches I want 3 million, that’s 300 grand a match.”

