WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Goldberg Compares Bron Breakker To Himself

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Oct 23, 2022

Goldberg Compares Bron Breakker To Himself

Bill Goldberg was recently a guest on the Roman Atwood podcast, where he spoke about comparisons between himself and Bron Breakker.

“So I talked to a dude, a kid last night. Rick Steiner’s son, who’s now Bron Breakker, who’s the champion of NXT… it’s another segment of WWE, of the new up-and-comers basically. Well he’s me, basically. He’s sparing dudes, and they wanted him to Jackhammer people. And he’s the son of one of my best friends.”

Goldberg continued.

“I love this kid. And he went up and he tried to play for Baltimore, I think he walked on as for Baltimore, for the Ravens. The kid is unbelievably athletic, but he’s one of the smartest kids. And he’s knowledgeable in the business because he grew up with it. I was hanging out with him and his dad when he was Gage’s age. So now look at him, right? So he’s calling me last night, we’re talking about the business. And he’s like, ‘Man, if Gage ever needs anybody to make a phone call for him, I got a Rolodex of these all the coaches.’ And I’m like, ‘Is this really Steiner’s son?’ I mean, I remember when he was Gage’s age. And it’s just it’s cool. It’s cool how it’s all cyclical, and we’re all taking care of each other. You got great friends and a great group then, even through the generations they all take care of each other.”

Shawn Michaels Comments On Halloween Havoc Video Of Mask Being Burned

During Saturday's WWE NXT Halloween Havoc a short video aired that showed what appeared to show T-Bar’s Retribution mask on fire. Shaw [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 23, 2022 09:14AM

Source: rajah.com
Tags: #wwe #nxt #bron breakker #goldberg

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/79092/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer