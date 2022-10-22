WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Booker T Talks The New Bray Wyatt Character

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Oct 22, 2022

Booker T Talks The New Bray Wyatt Character

During the latest Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about Bray Wyatt's new character in WWE.

Bray Wyatt came back and he cut a promo, and he cut a promo as his real self … But I think Bray Wyatt being more real is the direction that I think that character may take and I think it’s the character that I would want to see because I feel like I could do so much more with that character. That’s going to need to evolve into something that we can all look at it and say, ‘Yeah, I can buy that. I can believe that. Yeah, okay, I get it.’ And if we don’t get to that point right there, it’s going to be something that –- just like the Bray Wyatt before –- it was hard to work with.

What do you think? Are you enjoying the new angle Bray Wyatt is taking?

Booker T Gives His Thoughts On Upcoming Fight Pit Match At WWE Extreme Rules

During the latest Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about the upcoming Fight Pit match at WWE Extreme Rules this year. “I’ [...]

— Guy Incognito Sep 29, 2022 04:52PM

Source: 411mania.com
Tags: #wwe #booker t #bray wyatt

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/79084/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer