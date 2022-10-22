Booker T Talks The New Bray Wyatt Character

During the latest Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about Bray Wyatt's new character in WWE.
“Bray Wyatt came back and he cut a promo, and he cut a promo as his real self … But I think Bray Wyatt being more real is the direction that I think that character may take and I think it’s the character that I would want to see because I feel like I could do so much more with that character. That’s going to need to evolve into something that we can all look at it and say, ‘Yeah, I can buy that. I can believe that. Yeah, okay, I get it.’ And if we don’t get to that point right there, it’s going to be something that –- just like the Bray Wyatt before –- it was hard to work with.“
What do you think? Are you enjoying the new angle Bray Wyatt is taking?
⚡ Booker T Gives His Thoughts On Upcoming Fight Pit Match At WWE Extreme Rules
During the latest Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about the upcoming Fight Pit match at WWE Extreme Rules this year. “I’ [...]— Guy Incognito Sep 29, 2022 04:52PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com