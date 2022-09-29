WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Booker T Gives His Thoughts On Upcoming Fight Pit Match At WWE Extreme Rules

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 29, 2022

During the latest Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about the upcoming Fight Pit match at WWE Extreme Rules this year.

“I’m all about trying to create, putting Riddle in his zone where he’s going to be a little more comfortable. Hopefully, Riddle will be the one they can lean on Riddle to make this thing as best we possibly can. My thing is, it’s wrestling. When you put on a wrestling show, you’ve got to bring out out all the stops, man. You got to pull out everything. In a match like this, it can go like one of two ways, it can be good or it can be really bad. I’m always about the challenge, seeing exactly what we can get out of this thing.”

Source: 411Mania.com
Tags: #wwe #booker t #matt riddle #seth rollins

