Sami Zayn Talks His Relationship With The Usos

Sami Zayn was recently interviewed by WWE Germany, where he got a chance to talk about his relationship with Jey Uso.

“The weirdest thing is we’ve always been very cool. You can see videos even from us in NXT when they came down there, we’re dancing together, we’re hanging out, we’ve always gotten along great. I do think that the rivalry he had with Roman Reigns a couple of years ago, in my opinion, did something to him. To become the right-hand man in all of this is obviously a position he takes very seriously. I kind of understand not wanting to roll out the welcome mat to an ‘outsider’ at first, but at this point, come on you know. Come on Uce!”

On Jimmy Uso: