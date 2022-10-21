WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Sami Zayn Talks His Relationship With The Usos

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Oct 21, 2022

Sami Zayn Talks His Relationship With The Usos

Sami Zayn was recently interviewed by WWE Germany, where he got a chance to talk about his relationship with Jey Uso.

“The weirdest thing is we’ve always been very cool. You can see videos even from us in NXT when they came down there, we’re dancing together, we’re hanging out, we’ve always gotten along great. I do think that the rivalry he had with Roman Reigns a couple of years ago, in my opinion, did something to him. To become the right-hand man in all of this is obviously a position he takes very seriously. I kind of understand not wanting to roll out the welcome mat to an ‘outsider’ at first, but at this point, come on you know. Come on Uce!”

On Jimmy Uso:

“Everybody’s been talking about Jey and I, Jey and I’s dynamic and I’ve been worried that they’re kind of forgetting about Jimmy for a second because that’s a very important dynamic here too. The fact that Jimmy loves me and I love him. They posted the video in Brooklyn of me saying ‘how do you not love Jimmy?’ And the fans are just going crazy, we’re doing our secret handshake and it’s just so cool. Like I said, I’ve known these guys for almost 10 years now and I love them and I’m so glad. That’s how we are backstage and so glad we get to do this in the ring now, so much of our friendship backstage over the years is now being shown on TV. I’m so happy that we get to do it on TV.”

Shawn Michaels Reveals Why Veer & Sanga's Gimmicks Were Reworked

During a media call leading into WWE NXT Halloween Havoc, Shawn Michaels discussed Veer and Sanga's repackaging and what the mindset behind [...]

— Guy Incognito Oct 21, 2022 03:12PM

Source: rajah.com
Tags: #wwe #sami zayn #jey uso #jimmy uso

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/79072/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer