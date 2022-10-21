Sami Zayn Talks His Relationship With The Usos

Sami Zayn was recently interviewed by WWE Germany, where he got a chance to talk about his relationship with Jey Uso.
“The weirdest thing is we’ve always been very cool. You can see videos even from us in NXT when they came down there, we’re dancing together, we’re hanging out, we’ve always gotten along great. I do think that the rivalry he had with Roman Reigns a couple of years ago, in my opinion, did something to him. To become the right-hand man in all of this is obviously a position he takes very seriously. I kind of understand not wanting to roll out the welcome mat to an ‘outsider’ at first, but at this point, come on you know. Come on Uce!”
On Jimmy Uso:
“Everybody’s been talking about Jey and I, Jey and I’s dynamic and I’ve been worried that they’re kind of forgetting about Jimmy for a second because that’s a very important dynamic here too. The fact that Jimmy loves me and I love him. They posted the video in Brooklyn of me saying ‘how do you not love Jimmy?’ And the fans are just going crazy, we’re doing our secret handshake and it’s just so cool. Like I said, I’ve known these guys for almost 10 years now and I love them and I’m so glad. That’s how we are backstage and so glad we get to do this in the ring now, so much of our friendship backstage over the years is now being shown on TV. I’m so happy that we get to do it on TV.”
