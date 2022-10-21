Shawn Michaels Reveals Why Veer & Sanga's Gimmicks Were Reworked

During a media call leading into WWE NXT Halloween Havoc, Shawn Michaels discussed Veer and Sanga's repackaging and what the mindset behind it was.

"I guess the main roster took Veer and had certain plans for him. We had Sanga down here and when you get to know him, he is an amazing, intelligent, bright man. What we were putting him on television doing is who he is. We found that to be captivating because he’s a huge man, but he’s charming as all get out. We were like, ‘Let’s just do that.’ How long have we done the ‘he’s angry and beats everybody up.’ It appeared that what they were doing with Veer, so when the opportunity came that he was coming back to NXT, we just didn’t want to do that. Whatever they call ‘wrestling tropes,’ I’m of the cloth that if you’re not changing and evolving, if you’re standing still, you’re going backwards. They are both such clean, classy, sharp, really nice guys. We wanted to present them that way. They’re really classy and we thought, ‘let’s do that and present them as who they are.’ I’m not going to give you the whole skinny on what we’re doing, but I think we have something pretty cool and fun, but we wanted it to come in the package that it currently is, which is who they are."