WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Goldberg Reveals When His WWE Contract Ends

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 21, 2022

Goldberg Reveals When His WWE Contract Ends

During an appearance on The Roman Atwood podcast, Goldberg revealed during a funny Stephanie McMahon story that his current WWE deal expires in two months. 

“Stephanie [McMahon] if you’re listening to this, my contract ends in two months. So don’t hold this against me. Stephanie came up to me backstage one night and she said, ‘I heard you’ve been headbutting the doors.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, that’s how I gotta be me.’ She’s like, ‘I don’t want you to headbutting any more doors.’ (…) I put my head through a lot of things across the country from ’94-’97, and I guarantee you half of them are still there.”

WWE has yet to offer Goldberg a new deal but given his drawing ability they no doubt will.

Read more WWE News:

WWE Considering Annual UK Premium Live Event

WWE recently held a hugely successful stadium show in the United Kingdom for the first 30 years with Clash at the Castle taking place at the [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 21, 2022 09:22AM

Source: sportskeeda.com
Tags: #wwe #goldberg

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/79070/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer