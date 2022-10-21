Goldberg Reveals When His WWE Contract Ends

During an appearance on The Roman Atwood podcast, Goldberg revealed during a funny Stephanie McMahon story that his current WWE deal expires in two months.
“Stephanie [McMahon] if you’re listening to this, my contract ends in two months. So don’t hold this against me. Stephanie came up to me backstage one night and she said, ‘I heard you’ve been headbutting the doors.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, that’s how I gotta be me.’ She’s like, ‘I don’t want you to headbutting any more doors.’ (…) I put my head through a lot of things across the country from ’94-’97, and I guarantee you half of them are still there.”
WWE has yet to offer Goldberg a new deal but given his drawing ability they no doubt will.
