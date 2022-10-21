WWE Considering Annual UK Premium Live Event

WWE recently held a hugely successful stadium show in the United Kingdom for the first 30 years with Clash at the Castle taking place at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter there has been talks in WWE of running a yearly event in the United Kingdom on the same scale. He said:

"There are a lot of PPV changes rumored for 2023 which include the idea of doing one PPV per year from the U.K. to go along with the two from Saudi Arabia. The other change seems to be less gimmick named PPV shows."

