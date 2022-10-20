WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Set To Announce Another NXT Premium Live Event Soon

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 20, 2022

Another WWE NXT special event is planned before the end of 2022.

Fightful Select reports that December 10 has been internally discussed for an NXT special rumored to be associated with the Deadline trademark that was filed recently. Talent has been made aware to keep that date open in their diary. The event will likely take place at the WWE Performance Center with an official announcement expected very soon.

This is the same day as the ROH Final Battle pay-per-view event but the shows will no go head-to-head as the ROH will take place in the afternoon.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 20, 2022 01:57PM


Tags: #wwe #nxt

