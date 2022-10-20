A New WWE NXT Show Coming Soon?

WWE recently filed for another trademark which looks to be for a new show.

On October 15, the company filed to trademark “NXT Deadline” for entertainment services with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

“Mark For: NXT DEADLINE trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information.”

We'll keep you updated.