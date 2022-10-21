WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Bringing Back The King of the Ring Tournament In 2023?

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 21, 2022

WWE Bringing Back The King of the Ring Tournament In 2023?

WWE could be bringing back the much-loved King of the Ring tournament in 2023.

During the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that "there is talk of bringing back the King of the Ring tournament with a show that would be both King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring."

The tournament held its last standalone event in 2002 and since then, the company has held several tournaments on television or network specials.

The 2021 tournament saw Zelina Vega win the first ‘Queen’s Crown’ tournament, while Xavier Woods won last year’s King of the Ring tournament. 

