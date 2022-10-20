Plans For 30th Anniversary of WWE RAW Underway

WWE has started planning for the 30th anniversary of WWE Monday Night RAW

WrestleVotes reported today that plans regarding the big celebration date back to when Vince McMahon was still running the company with some discussion about the Manhattan Center in New York City hosting the show. RAW was held at the venue during its early years.

Five years ago, WWE held the 25th anniversary of RAW in two locations. Parts of the show aired at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and other parts from the Manhattan Center. There were some who felt the format fell flat and didn't work well so it remains to be seen if they will try something similar.

We can probably say with some certainty that some legends and returns will take place on the broadcast.

WrestleVotes tweeted:

"I’m told plans are in motion for the 30th Anniversary of RAW show coming up in January. Prior to the new leadership taking over, having the show from The Manhattan Center again in NYC was on the table. I’m unaware if that’s the case still."

