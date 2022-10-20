Jim Ross Talks Ace Steel's Release From AEW

During the latest episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross spoke about Ace Steel's release from AEW.

“He’s a smart guy. He has a lot of product knowledge. Solid hand. I thought he did a nice job. I didn’t work with him directly a lot. I have seen him at TV and he was always friendly and approachable. I’m sorry to hear that because I thought he was a good hand and did a nice job there. Things have a way of working out. You never say never, but I always thought he did a nice job for us. He was very loyal to CM Punk. Nothing wrong with that. They were buddies. I’m assuming CM Punk is the guy that got Ace Steel his job. I don't know where all of that is going. I hate to see anybody lose a job, lose a paycheck. While he was there, he seemed to be a viable asset, but again, I didn’t work with him directly. I didn’t have any issues, pro or con, with him. The bottom line is, another guy lost his job. That’s what’s regrettable.”