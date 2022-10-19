Jim Ross Comments On Possible Retirement From AEW Commentary

AEW commentator Jim Ross speaking on the Grilling JR podcast, Ross hinted at retirement in the future.

“I think my contract with AEW is about another year and change. I’m looking at finishing that out and then taking it from there. So, that means I’m thinking about [retirement]. I haven’t talked to Tony Khan about this.

“I’m not a young kid. Maybe I’m traveling too much, maybe I don’t need to come to Dynamite, and stay at home an extra day before you get on that next airplane. I like what I’m doing. I really do.”