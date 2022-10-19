Billy Gunn Wanted To Do DX 25 Reunion, According To Road Dogg

During the latest Oh You Didn't Know? podcast, Road Dogg spoke about Billy Gunn's absence from the 25 Years of D-Generation X celebration on WWE Monday Night RAW.
"It broke my heart, and I believe it broke his too. In all actuality, Hunter was not happy about it either. Shawn and X-Pac weren't either. We wanted the band, all that we could get back together. Chyna is there in spirit. That didn't happen. From what I understand, and I'm not in those inner circles anymore, and for my sanity rightfully so and thankful. I don't know the exact reason, but I was told everything that we could do was done, and we couldn't come together. During the day prior, I texted him, 'Hey, are you going to be able to make it? Have you found out any answers yet?' He said, 'Yes, I'm in.' I was like, 'Oh my God, that's awesome.' Literally, before I landed at home, I found out he was not in. I texted him back and he wasn't happy either. It just didn't work, no matter what. I understand. Whatever. I understand we're [AEW and WWE] not huge fans of each other from a business standpoint. It was a big deal, and I feel like he got ripped off and didn't live it with us. I'm sorry for that. I know he is too."
