Road Dogg: "Cult Of Personality For CM Punk Makes No Sense."

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Oct 13, 2022

During the latest episode of the Oh You Didn't Know? podcast, Road Dogg spoke about CM Punk using Cult of Personality in AEW and his views on it.

“Buying ‘Cult of Personality’ for CM Punk makes zero sense to me. Yes that was his theme song for a minute, but why? [Whatever song they would’ve picked for his return] would’ve been fine, it would’ve been CM Punk’s new song and they could’ve found one in a music library that was close enough to where we can either copy this, rip it off a little bit, change it a little bit and own it, or we can just use that one, pay the library costs. I don’t know, I don’t think the’ Cult of Personality’ defines him in my mind or not. I don’t know if I’m just bringing that up because I’m negative about him all the time.”

For what it's worth, CM Punk used Cult of Personality in Ring of Honor as well.

