Mr Kennedy Takes Credit For Heat With Randy Orton & John Cena

During a recent interview with the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, former WWE Superstar Mr Kennedy took full responsibility for issues with follow WWE stars, Randy Orton and John Cena. Here is what he said:

“For the most part, I’ll take credit for that stuff. Yes, there was issues between us, but I will own the responsibility behind those things. I’ve never spoken to John since leaving but I’ve spoken with Randy, and we had a really good conversation and everything seemed to be just fine. He’s a different person now, I’m a different person now.”

Mr. Kennedy had a four-year tenure with the company before he was released from his WWE contract on May 29, just four days after his return. In a March 2010 interview with WrestleZone, Anderson explained that his release was due to fellow wrestler Randy Orton complaining to WWE management that Kennedy was reckless in the ring, citing a botched backdrop that caused Orton to land on his head and neck instead of on his back. Orton argued that this could have potentially ended his career. According to Kennedy, Orton also persuaded John Cena to complain to Vince McMahon about Kennedy's in-ring performance, which prompted McMahon to release Kennedy from his contract.

Read more WWE news: