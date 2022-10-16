WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Shane McMahon Threatened To Kill Two Top WWE Executives

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 16, 2022

Former WWE creative writer Brian Gewirtz revealed in his book “There’s Just One Problem…: True Tales from the Former, One-Time, 7th Most Powerful Person in WWE,” that WWE executives Bruce Prichard and Michael Hayes prepared Stephanie McMahon for the role as a sideline reporter for XFL back in 2001.

He also mentioned that her brother Shane told Hayes and Prichard that he would "legitimately kill" them if anyone laid their hands on his sister.

He wrote:

“Before she did her first on camera in the stands, Shane pulled Michael and Bruce aside. ‘I just want you two to know, I love you both like family, but if anyone lays a hand on my sister, I will legitimately kill you.’ Just the type of thing you want to hear before leading a famous person into a drunken mob,”

