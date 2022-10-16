Shane McMahon Threatened To Kill Two Top WWE Executives

Former WWE creative writer Brian Gewirtz revealed in his book “There’s Just One Problem…: True Tales from the Former, One-Time, 7th Most Powerful Person in WWE,” that WWE executives Bruce Prichard and Michael Hayes prepared Stephanie McMahon for the role as a sideline reporter for XFL back in 2001.

He also mentioned that her brother Shane told Hayes and Prichard that he would "legitimately kill" them if anyone laid their hands on his sister.

He wrote:

“Before she did her first on camera in the stands, Shane pulled Michael and Bruce aside. ‘I just want you two to know, I love you both like family, but if anyone lays a hand on my sister, I will legitimately kill you.’ Just the type of thing you want to hear before leading a famous person into a drunken mob,”

