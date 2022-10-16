Update On WWE/Hulu Streaming Deal

News has emerged on WWE content on Hulu, following recent negotiations over a new streaming deal.

There have been some recent reports that WWE content was to be pulled from the streaming service when WWE’s deal with Hulu was set to expire, however this was pushed back several times while the two sides worked out a new deal.

PWInsider reports that most of the WWE content on the platform has an expiration date of either nine or ten days and newer episodes of SmackDown that have aired recently don't have expiration dates.

WWE could move all its content to NBC Peacock which is the official U.S. home of the WWE Network.

Read more WWE news: