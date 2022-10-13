WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Edge Set To Star In "Percy Jackson And The Olympians" On Disney+

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Oct 13, 2022

Edge Set To Star In "Percy Jackson And The Olympians" On Disney+

Variety is reporting that Adam Copeland, known better to WWE fans as Edge, is set to star in The “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” series on Disney+.

Edge will appear in a recurring guest star role as Ares, the god of War.

Ares is described as “handsome in a wicked way and arrogant, despite not always being the sharpest tool in the shed. He loves conflict and acts as an agent of chaos wherever he goes.”

Suzanne Cryer and Jessica Parker Kennedy have also been cast.

The show is currently in production in Vancouver. A premiere date was not announced.

