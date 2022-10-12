Matt Cardona Isn't Against A WWE Return, But Isn't Aspiring Towards One Either

Matt Cardona recently spoke with Metro, where he was asked if he had any aspirations or hopes to return to WWE down the road.

“I’m not trying to get back to WWE. But I’d lying if I said I never wanted to have a WrestleMania moment again, or I never wanted to wrestle at Madison Square Garden – of course I would. If Triple H called me right now, if I had that 203 – that’s the area code for Stamford, Connecticut – of course I’d pick up. But right now, I’m focusing on being the best me possible, and having the most fun possible, and making the most money possible.”

On his run in the independents:

“These past years have been the most successful I’ve been in my whole wrestling career. And that’s pretty crazy considering I don’t really work WWE or AEW, the top two companies. If I didn’t have WWE, I wouldn’t have had this canvas to paint on, so to speak. WWE set me up for that! And I’ve said since I left WWE, I’m not trying to prove anybody wrong, I don’t have a chip on my shoulder, I’m just trying to prove myself right and my fans right.”

