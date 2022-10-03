Jordynne Grace Reveals What Matt Cardona Was Like Behind The Scenes During Their Intergender Match

Jordynne Grace was recently interviewed by SportsKeeda, where she spoke about the intergender match she had with Matt Cardona.

“I’ll use my matches with Matt Cardona as an example. I was his first-ever, and probably second and third-ever, intergender match, like his entire career. Going into it, I had no idea because he worked in WWE a long time, I had no idea how giving he was going to be in the match. It’s hard to know going in how guys are gonna react because some guys, really don’t like to wrestle girls, to be completely honest. They don’t think it’s necessary. They don’t really like intergender wrestling, but they’re doing it because it’s kind of a thing to do. I mean, it’s wrestling. So you kind of have to sometimes, but luckily, going into that match, he was incredible, and it was awesome.”

On the psychology of intergender matches: