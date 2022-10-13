WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Ronda Rousey Reveals WWE Has Banned Hardcore Weapon

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 13, 2022

Ronda Rousey Reveals WWE Has Banned Hardcore Weapon

During a video on her YouTube channel, Ronda Rousey revealed that she pitched a thumbtacks spot for her SmackDown Women’s Championship bout at Extreme Rules. She was told however by WWE management that WWE Superstars cannot use thumbtacks anymore due to legal reasons.

Rousey said:

“I pitched the finish to be on thumbtacks. She would put down the thumbtacks and powerbomb me on the thumbtacks and then as a repeat of our finish before, I would go for the armbar on the thumbtacks and they would start counting the pin.

“Then I would have to push up to my one shoulder. Like into the thumbtacks to keep the armbar… Liv would be like bite her hand, trying not to tap out and pass out face down into the thumbtacks and have her hand protect the face.

“They said we can’t use thumbtacks anymore. That legally we can’t like purposefully, like, injure people, like, cut through skin and stuff. I don’t know.”

