Matt Riddle Discusses His Real Life Backstage Issues With Seth Rollins

Matt Riddle was recently a guest on After The Bell with Corey Graves, where he spoke about his backstage issues with Seth Rollins and having to set them aside to do business.

“Didn’t get along too well, he wasn’t a fan of me, and I’ll say this, I wasn’t not not a fan of his, but somebody close to me at the time made some comments, this, that, and the other thing, and Seth wouldn’t talk to me. Seth wouldn’t look at me, he wouldn’t talk to me, he wasn’t gonna have anything to do with me. And eventually, it’s kind of like Brock [Lesnar] and everybody else, you don’t have a choice. I’m here, I’m gonna keep working hard. Eventually, you’re gonna have to get in the ring with me and we’re gonna have to do business. And eventually, Seth came to that conclusion.

Riddle continued.

“But I think he also realizes what I bring to the table, what I’m willing to do to get reactions from the crowd, just like when we go personal, we talk about things we probably shouldn’t be talking about. But I’m like, bro, I don’t care. I mean, I do pay child support. Things are rough for me. And for me, I also look at it as more of a therapeutic thing. Anybody that knows me knows what I’m going through like, ‘I can’t believe he would have said that to me if I was going through that.’ Because everybody that’s been in that spot, in that moment, can relate. And I think that’s the big thing. I think it’s something Seth does and people don’t realize, I want people to relate. Everybody can relate about being like the smaller brother friend that just wants to be cool and has the other brother like him, that’s me and Randy [Orton]. With Seth, it’s just two guys that don’t like each other and talk some crap that he shouldn’t be talking. We’re at that point where I want to hurt him physically, mentally, emotionally, and he does, too. So I think just trying to build that story and build certain things that for me, the more real it is, the easier it is, the better it is. And that’s what makes me working with Seth so good because he’s the same way. He likes to go all in.”