Jon Moxley Confirms He Was Supposed To Take Six Weeks Off Before All Out Media Scrum Incident

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Oct 12, 2022

Jon Moxley Confirms He Was Supposed To Take Six Weeks Off Before All Out Media Scrum Incident

Jon Moxley recently spoke with Justin Burrasso of Sports Illustrated, where he confirmed earlier reports that he was due scheduled time off.

“I was going to be gone and off TV for six weeks. It wasn’t that I needed a vacation. I was feeling good and feeling hot, but it had to do with what we were going to do for a story. Going into All Out, I was thinking, ‘After I get through this match, that’s it for a while.’ I wrestled the match, and we kicked each other’s ass. I was happy, Chicago was happy, everybody was happy. I went outside to smoke a cigarette with Eddie [Kingston] in celebration. That vacation lasted about 30 minutes. By the time I went to bed that night, I was pretty sure we were going to pretend that vacation was never going to happen. But it’s all good; you just roll with the punches.”

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #aew #jon moxley

