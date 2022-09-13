Jon Moxley Was Supposed To Be On Vacation, AEW Championship Tournament Prevented It

Current NWA National Heavyweight Champion Robert Anthony was recently a guest on The Tyrus and Tymph Podcast, where he was asked about Jon Moxley and how he's been holding up as of late.
"So he’s doing good. Man, he was supposed to be on vacation. Six weeks, we were gonna go fishing, now he’s back to work. He’s not too happy about it but… Seeing him in his element, working, it’s a different beast, the way his mind works. I enjoyed his match at the pay-per-view, but yeah, he’s pissed off, and he’s back at work. He cut a hell of a promo on Wednesday, and we’ll see where it goes. A lot of negatives into positives over there, I feel like."
Moxley is scheduled to face Sammy Guevara in a semi-final match in the Grand Slam Tournament of Champions on the September 14th episode of AEW Dynamite.
