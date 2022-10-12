Eddie Kingston Admits He's Still Not Used To Working In A Mainstream Company

Eddie Kingston recently spoke with Scott Fishman of TV Insider, where he spoke about working for AEW and how different it is from the independent scene he spent most of his career on.
"I make missteps every time I’m there, to be honest with you. I’m still learning that this is a different world. It’s still professional wrestling, but the backstage stuff, which I don’t like to tweet about or talk about — you got to get used to it. It’s a different world compared to the independents. The independents are very outlaw. We don’t have HR there. We police ourselves. I learn every day. That’s where I have grown. I’m able to now be open and learn. There are different ways of doing things that can help the locker room and also keep my mental sanity. I don’t want to be angry. I want to save all that anger and energy for my opponent or what I’m doing that night."
On people he has issues with backstage:
"There is no list. If you’re a bad human being, if you’re a disgusting person in that locker room — and this is the most I’ll say without tweeting or talking any backstage stuff — you guys know who you are. I’m attacking you. Watch your backs."
