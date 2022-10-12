Ric Flair Compares Andrade El Idolo's Toughness To Sin Cara

On the latest episode of the To Be The Man podcast, Ric Flair spoke about Andrade El Idolo and compared his toughness to Sin Cara.

"I'm family in that deal. I've only met Guevara one time, or twice, he was very nice to me. Pretty much how I judge people, but you don't want to be rocking and rolling with Manny [Andrade]. I've been to Manny's home, I know how he grew up. You know Sin Cara? Manny is Sin Cara. Sin Cara has beat up half the guys in the business. Manny is a very tough man. I think they feel pretty comfortable, some of the guys saying things when they know the fight is never going to get anywhere or it gets broken up and there are 1,000 people involved. Ultimately, nobody ever gets their ass whipped, but I feel comfortable in saying that wouldn't be much of a fight. Nothing against Sammy as a wrestler, I just think Manny is a tough guy. There are not a lot of tough guys in the business anymore."