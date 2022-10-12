WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Ric Flair Compares Andrade El Idolo's Toughness To Sin Cara

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Oct 12, 2022

On the latest episode of the To Be The Man podcast, Ric Flair spoke about Andrade El Idolo and compared his toughness to Sin Cara.

"I'm family in that deal. I've only met Guevara one time, or twice, he was very nice to me. Pretty much how I judge people, but you don't want to be rocking and rolling with Manny [Andrade]. I've been to Manny's home, I know how he grew up. You know Sin Cara? Manny is Sin Cara. Sin Cara has beat up half the guys in the business. Manny is a very tough man. I think they feel pretty comfortable, some of the guys saying things when they know the fight is never going to get anywhere or it gets broken up and there are 1,000 people involved. Ultimately, nobody ever gets their ass whipped, but I feel comfortable in saying that wouldn't be much of a fight. Nothing against Sammy as a wrestler, I just think Manny is a tough guy. There are not a lot of tough guys in the business anymore."

Sammy Guevara Comments On Backstage Fight With Andrade El Idolo

During the latest episode of his vlog, Sammy Guevara addressed the alleged altercation between himself and Andrade El backstage at Dynamite [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 11, 2022 03:01PM

 

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #aew #ric flair #andrade el idolo

