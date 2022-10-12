WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Interested In Bringing Back Another Talent

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 12, 2022

WWE Interested In Bringing Back Another Talent

WWE could soon be bringing back another former released name.

Chelsea Green is a name that WWE has "significant interest" in bringing back according to insider source @WrestleVotes on Twitter, and if a contract is offered, it would involve a permanent move to either RAW or Smackdown, as opposed to returning to NXT.

