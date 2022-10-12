WWE Interested In Bringing Back Another Talent

WWE could soon be bringing back another former released name.

Chelsea Green is a name that WWE has "significant interest" in bringing back according to insider source @WrestleVotes on Twitter, and if a contract is offered, it would involve a permanent move to either RAW or Smackdown, as opposed to returning to NXT.

I’m told another name WWE has significant interest in bringing back is Chelsea Green. I would think if a deal is offered, it’s for the main roster. Time will tell. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) October 12, 2022

