JTG Recalls Getting Fired From WWE For Going Off Script

JTG was recently a guest on Wrestling With Rip Rogers, where he spoke about a moment where a match with Cryme Tyme facing Trevor Murdoch and Lance Cade that went off script was brought up.

“That made Shad pissed and he took it out on the ref. I joined in on it and then Shad took it a little too far, took the ref’s belt off, and auctioned out to the crowd. We were still in character, but we were off script. Then we got to the back, he got chastised by Barry Windham at the time, after that we got ridiculed by John Cena in front of the locker room and then on the ride to the next show we got a good tongue lashing from John Laurinaitis and then the next day we were fired. My mind was blown, that was the longest ride home. During that ride, I was just going through my head like I worked this hard just to get released because of a prank, some bullshit?”