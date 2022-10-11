AEW Almost Didn't Let The Acclaimed Do The "Scissor Me" Gimmick

Anthony Bowens was recently interviewed by The Atlantic, where he spoke about getting to work with pro wrestling legend Billy Gunn as part of The Acclaimed in AEW.
“It’s been huge. He was part of one of the best tag teams in professional wrestling back in the day. So much knowledge, so smart. To be able to pick his brain and figure out a strategy for how we’re going to attack our opponents. He’s been an absolutely incredible resource, and he’s a legend. You can tell how much fun he’s having, and it’s fun to see.”
On if he thought the Scissoring gimmick would get over as much as it did:
“Truthfully, no. We had no idea. We were originally asked to not do it at a point, but for whatever reason, we just started doing it again. There was this one time I was on the floor, and I looked up and fans — all of them — had their hands out with the scissor gesture yelling for me to scissor them. So, we knew we had something after that. I think it’s turned into the biggest thing in professional wrestling right now. People can’t get enough of the scissoring. We’ll do meet-and-greets and other stuff, and for hours, every single person will come up and say, ‘Can we scissor you?’ It’s fantastic.”
