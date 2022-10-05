Matt Hardy Gives His Thoughts On The Acclaimed Winning AEW Tag Team Championships

During the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the topic of The Acclaimed winning the AEW World Tag Team Championships came up, which Matt Hardy gave his thoughts on.

“I thought it was great. I thought it was a great time for The Acclaimed to win. And I have to — I mean, I’ll say first and foremost. Me, I’m all big about acknowledging hard work, and especially when someone busted their ass right from the jump, and you see someone get over organically. Because that’s what myself and my brother had to do. You know, we kind of were behind the eight ball, we’d been job guys. And all the vets on the local Carolina scene — one guy particularly would go, ‘Hey, you guys gotta stop [jobbing].”

On The Acclaimed getting over as a team: