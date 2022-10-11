WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Interested In Another Former IMPACT Wrestling Star

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 11, 2022

WWE Interested In Another Former IMPACT Wrestling Star

WWE is interested in signing another former IMPACT Wrestling star following the return of The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows) on Monday's RAW.

The next start they have set sights on is Matt Taven, who alongside Maria Kanellis-Bennett, and Vincent all finished up their time with IMPACT Wrestling recently.

Vincent and Dutch (Bill Carr) were backstage at Monday’s RAW and during the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed WWE is interested in signing Taven:

“I know WWE has an interest in Taven. I would think that also Taven, Bennett, and Maria could go to New Japan [Pro Wrestling] because they have a history there. I don’t know about AEW, but if there’s something going on at Ring of Honor, they could go there because they were Ring of Honor people. They may all…Maria was trying to start her own women’s [wrestling] company.”

Source: wrestlingnews.co
Tags: #wwe #impact wrestling #matt taven

