WWE issued the following:

WWE® Announces “WWE Campus Rush” Recruitment Tour

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced “WWE Campus Rush,” a multi-campus college athlete recruitment tour which will visit top NCAA Division I universities in search of the next generation of WWE Superstars.

WWE Superstars such as Big E, Bianca Belair, Omos, Madcap Moss and Raquel Rodriguez, all of whom have transitioned from college athletics to a career in WWE, will address student athletes at each tour stop and educate them about the global leader in sports entertainment. In conjunction with each university, student athletes will learn about WWE’s “Next In Line” (NIL) program and the resources that they can utilize including brand building, social media, fan engagement, media training and more. Each stop of the tour will include a lively competition that features student athletes facing off on the microphone to cut the best WWE-style promo.

“WWE Campus Rush” will begin tomorrow, October 12 at the University of Mississippi and will visit a total of eight universities from five conferences during the fall semester, including:

- University of Mississippi – Tomorrow, October 12

- Georgia Tech – Thursday, October 13

- Clemson University – Tuesday, October 25

- Boise State University – Tuesday, November 8

- University of Arkansas – Wednesday, November 9

- Ohio State University – Tuesday, November 15

- University of Kansas – Tuesday, December 6

- Penn State University – Wednesday, December 7

*Schedule subject to change

