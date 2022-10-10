WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Seth Rollins Wins U.S. Title On WWE RAW Season Premiere

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 10, 2022

Seth Rollins Wins U.S. Title On WWE RAW Season Premiere

Seth Rollins defeated Bobby Lashley to win the United States Championship during the season premiere of RAW on USA Network

The big win took place after Lashley was attacked by the returning Brock Lesnar moments before the title bout. Lesnar put Lashley in the kimura lock and injured his arm delivering F5's and german suplexes.

Rollins demanded Lashley to compete to which Lashley agreed when he told Lashley he was a disgrace to the title and to the country.

Rollins was able to win the match with two stomps to the head. 


Tags: #wwe #seth rollins #us title #bobby lashley

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78928/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer