Seth Rollins Wins U.S. Title On WWE RAW Season Premiere

Seth Rollins defeated Bobby Lashley to win the United States Championship during the season premiere of RAW on USA Network

The big win took place after Lashley was attacked by the returning Brock Lesnar moments before the title bout. Lesnar put Lashley in the kimura lock and injured his arm delivering F5's and german suplexes.

Rollins demanded Lashley to compete to which Lashley agreed when he told Lashley he was a disgrace to the title and to the country.

Rollins was able to win the match with two stomps to the head.