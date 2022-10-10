WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Brock Lesnar Returns On WWE RAW Season Premiere

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 10, 2022

Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley is on...at least it looks that way.

During Tonight’s WWE RAW season premiere from Brooklyn, Lashley come to the ring to defend his WWE United States Title against Seth Rollins, and in pre-match promo he mentioned how he is a fighting champion who has defeated top stars, including Brock Lesnar. 

Lesnar's music hit and he came face to face with Lashley wishing a good evening to Brooklyn, and to Lashley, as he stepped closer to Lashley.

Lesnar then scooped Lashley for his trademark F5 with fans chanting "one more time!" but Lesnar decided on delivering a German suplex instead. Fans kept chanting and Lesnar delivered a second F5. Lesnar then applied the Kimura Lock on Lashley, and finally, let go of the hold. 

Lesnar walked backstage with a huge smile on his face.


