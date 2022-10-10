Road Dogg Says AEW's Show Is "Not Fluid", Praises WWE

Road Dogg was recently a guest on Superstar Crossover, where he spoke about the current state of WWE.
“If you come out to this show, what you get to see, and it really is, all of our top talent and you mentioned on top of that stack is is The Bloodline and Sami Zayn. Man look, Sami, and Roman, and some of those backstages were priceless. I mean, award-winning nominations. It was like I was watching a TV show or a movie. But it’s these two guys I know and love. I just think that there’s some magic there with even the dynamic of the one Uso not liking him and the other, it’s television gold, and I love watching it, I would love even more to be a part of the creative of it. But that’s not my job right now.”
On the AEW vs. WWE rivalry:
“Man, it’s so fun to watch, and it’s commonplace for me to say this company is the best and the other company’s not. But their television show is not fluid. It’s not. Things don’t connect, I don’t know, I just can’t follow their television show. When I watch [Raw] now, I will admit, three hours of Raw used to be a challenge. It used to be a challenge, but for the last three months, it’s been a joy to watch and a breeze to get through and SmackDown’s even easier. I don’t know, I just love what I’m doing, man.”
