Road Dogg Says Nobody Watched Talking Smack, Says It Only Had A Cult Following

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Oct 06, 2022

Road Dogg took to the latest episode of the Oh... You Didn't Know? podcast, where he spoke about the cancellation of Talking Smack and why it was ultimately taken off the air.

“Because it was simply not worth it. Logistically, it did not work. And it wasn’t doing great numbers. People talk about it a lot because it was really good. … That’s what makes it now like a cult following, like ‘oh my god that thing was great.’ Yeah, but none of you were watching it when it was on or else it would’ve stayed on.”

On the famous Miz/Daniel Bryan segment:

“Some of the best work I ever seen Miz and Daniel Bryan do was literally off-the-cuff, not one word rehearsed or any of that. That was all natural and what a real moment of ‘what just happened there?'”

Road Dogg admitted he wishes the show had continued.

“It felt like if they would’ve just held on, maybe there was a way to monetize it somehow.”

The show was briefly resurrected in August 2020 before being rebranded to SmackDown LowDown.

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #wwe #road dogg #the miz #bryan danielson

