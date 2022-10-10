Mia Yim Has Departed IMPACT Wrestling After Contract Expires

Fightful Select is reporting that Mia Yim has finished her commitments with IMPACT Wrestling following her contract expiring. Yim decided not to extend her contract and is now a free agent to sign with other pro wrestling promotions.

Yim return to the company back in the spring singing a short-term deal that ran through Bound for Glory 2022. Both sides are departing on good terms and the door will be kept open should she wish to return down the line.

We'll keep you updated on her future.

