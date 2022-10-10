Mia Yim Has Departed IMPACT Wrestling After Contract Expires

Fightful Select is reporting that Mia Yim has finished her commitments with IMPACT Wrestling following her contract expiring. Yim decided not to extend her contract and is now a free agent to sign with other pro wrestling promotions.
Yim return to the company back in the spring singing a short-term deal that ran through Bound for Glory 2022. Both sides are departing on good terms and the door will be kept open should she wish to return down the line.
We'll keep you updated on her future.
⚡ X-Pac Hopes WWE Honors Chyna’s Legacy On WWE RAW Tonight
During an interview with Busted Open Radio, Sean Waltman (X-Pac) mentioned that he hopes that Chyna (Joanie Laurer) will be honored during t [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 10, 2022 03:10PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com