WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

X-Pac Hopes WWE Honors Chyna’s Legacy On WWE RAW Tonight

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 10, 2022

X-Pac Hopes WWE Honors Chyna’s Legacy On WWE RAW Tonight

During an interview with Busted Open Radio, Sean Waltman (X-Pac) mentioned that he hopes that Chyna (Joanie Laurer) will be honored during the DX reunion on tonight's WWE RAW on USA Network. Waltman said:

“The only person that’s not with us obviously is Joanie (Chyna). I hope that tonight, we don’t forget to honor her or we don’t just brush past that. As far as the rest of us go, everyone is in a really good place right now. I’m pretty grateful for that.”

Read more WWE news:

Chris Jericho Says Chyna Was Terrible To Work With In WWE

AEW star Chris Jericho was recently interviewed on the Geordie podcast during which he discussed his experience working with the late WWE Ha [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 11, 2022 01:19PM


Tags: #wwe #xpac #sean waltman #chyna #dx #joanie laurer

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78918/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer