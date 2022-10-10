X-Pac Hopes WWE Honors Chyna’s Legacy On WWE RAW Tonight

During an interview with Busted Open Radio, Sean Waltman (X-Pac) mentioned that he hopes that Chyna (Joanie Laurer) will be honored during the DX reunion on tonight's WWE RAW on USA Network. Waltman said:

“The only person that’s not with us obviously is Joanie (Chyna). I hope that tonight, we don’t forget to honor her or we don’t just brush past that. As far as the rest of us go, everyone is in a really good place right now. I’m pretty grateful for that.”

