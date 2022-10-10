WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jim Cornette Shares His Thoughts On Bray Wyatt Returning At WWE Extreme Rules

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 10, 2022

Bray Wyatt’s WWE return has delighted many since it took place during Saturday's Extreme Rules event, however one person not impressed was Jim Cornette who shared his opinion during the latest episode of his podcast, The Experience:

“Maybe he didn’t like all the goofy bulls**t. Or maybe we’ll find out he was behind all the goofy bulls**t that spawned the living puppets and the firefly funhouse and Alexa Bliss and her black vomit and whatever the f**k all the other s**t that was going on.

“The people love him. I don’t know what this has to do with wrestling.
“The blackout happens and you hear Bray Wyatt singing, ‘He’s Got the Whole World in his Hands.’ But it goes on for a while because as the song is being sung, we go to different spots in the arena and we see a spotlight, and there’s a pig, and there’s a buzzard…

“…with the masks on, a person with a pig’s mask, and a person with a buzzard’s mask, and I think there was an anteater, I don’t know what the f**k that was, and there was something else. And all of the Firefly Funhouse s**t.

“I’m afraid this is going to lead to more teleportation. I can smell teleportation coming a mile away.

“And I guess Philadelphia again would be the place where anybody would wanna see anything looney in wrestling.”

“…maybe there’s a good horror movie in this gimmick, I don’t know, but I don’t see what the f**k when you’ve got the baby faces in this equation, and I guess he now is a baby face because people love him, but when you’ve got…supernatural guy with living puppets that invade the baby faces f**king spaces and they have to act like they are legitimately concerned…

“…I don’t know, I’ve short circuited.”

What did you think of Bray Wyatt's return at Extreme Rules?

Source: wrestletalk.com
Tags: #wwe #bray wyatt #the fiend #white rabbit #jim cornette

