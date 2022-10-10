WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Main Event Officially Announced

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 10, 2022

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the main event for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17.

Jay White is set to defend the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against G1 Climax winner Kazuchika Okada.

NJPW confirmed during Monday’s Declaration of Power event, during which White successfully defended the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against Tama Tonga.

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 takes place at the Tokyo Dome on January 4, 2023.

More matches will be announced over the coming weeks and months.

