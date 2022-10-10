NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Main Event Officially Announced

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 10, 2022

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the main event for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17.

Jay White is set to defend the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against G1 Climax winner Kazuchika Okada.

NJPW confirmed during Monday’s Declaration of Power event, during which White successfully defended the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against Tama Tonga.

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 takes place at the Tokyo Dome on January 4, 2023.

More matches will be announced over the coming weeks and months.

