Bray Wyatt Comments On His WWE Extreme Rules Return

Former two-time WWE Universal champion Bray Wyatt made his return at last night’s Extreme Rules premium live event from Philadelphia. Wyatt has not been seen in WWE since he was released back in the summer of 2021.

The crowd went wild for Wyatt's return and he has since taken to social media to comment on his return, tweeting, “This is why. I missed you too. All of you.”

This is why. I missed you too. All of you — WYATT 6 (@Windham6) October 9, 2022

During Wyatt’s return, he paid homage to all of his past character incarnations, including The Fiend. At this time it is not known what gimmick he will use going forward.

