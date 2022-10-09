WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Bray Wyatt Comments On His WWE Extreme Rules Return

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 09, 2022

Former two-time WWE Universal champion Bray Wyatt made his return at last night’s Extreme Rules premium live event from Philadelphia. Wyatt has not been seen in WWE since he was released back in the summer of 2021.

The crowd went wild for Wyatt's return and he has since taken to social media to comment on his return, tweeting, “This is why. I missed you too. All of you.”

During Wyatt’s return, he paid homage to all of his past character incarnations, including The Fiend. At this time it is not known what gimmick he will use going forward.

