📸 PHOTO: WWE WrestleMania 40 Logo Revealed

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 09, 2022

Prior to Saturday night’s WWE Extreme Rules 2022 premium live event, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler made an appearance to reveal the logo for WrestleMania 40, which is scheduled to take place in Philadelphia, PA on April 6 and 7, 2024 at Lincoln Financial Field.

The logo features the return of roman numerals.

Check out the WrestleMania 40 logo below:

Tags: #wwe #wrestlemania

