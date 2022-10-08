Bray Wyatt Returns To WWE At Extreme Rules 2022

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Oct 08, 2022

Bray Wyatt has returned to the WWE.

The return even featured "He's Got The Whole World In His Hands."

Videos can be seen below.

WHAT THE FUCK!! THE WHOLE WORLD IN HIS HANDS!! BRAY WYATT #EXTREMERULES pic.twitter.com/TxwoqBWj6W — Luigi (@LuigiWrestling) October 9, 2022