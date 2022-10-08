Bray Wyatt Returns To WWE At Extreme Rules 2022

Bray Wyatt has returned to the WWE.
The return even featured "He's Got The Whole World In His Hands."
Videos can be seen below.
WHAT THE FUCK!! THE WHOLE WORLD IN HIS HANDS!! BRAY WYATT #EXTREMERULES pic.twitter.com/TxwoqBWj6W— Luigi (@LuigiWrestling) October 9, 2022
Listen to that crowd reaction for Bray Wyatt, so fucking cool oh my god. #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/IRzkOuOT5s— Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) October 9, 2022
OH. MY. GOD. BRAY. WYATT. #EXTREMERULES pic.twitter.com/tejZmVKLpe— Luigi (@LuigiWrestling) October 9, 2022
WHAT DID WE JUST WITNESS?!#ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/YQ6Cxzk2gS— WWE (@WWE) October 9, 2022
