Two Former WWE Superstars Returning To RAW Soon

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 10, 2022

Triple H has stacked the decks since taking control of WWE creative and he intends to continue build his roster going forward.

PWInsider is reporting The Good Brothers (Luke/Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson) are reportedly set to retuen to WWE soon. WWE sources believer the duo could be back on the RAW brand as soon as this month.

Gallows, Anderson and Styles were in Washington, DC on Sunday filming something for WWE. Their longtime friend AJ Styles currently involved in a storyline with The Judgment Day and sources have indicated they could return to form an team with Styles to take down Judgement Day.

WWE has wanted The Good Brothers to return for a while now and with them finishing with IMPACT Wrestling this past August now seems like the perfect time.

Tags: #wwe #raw #the good brothers #doc gallows #luke gallows #karl anderson

