Two Top WWE Superstars Black Out Social Media Profiles

Seth Rollins and Liv Morgan both blacked out their Twitter and Instagram profiles following Extreme Rules on Saturday. Fans are wondering what this means.

During the premium live event, Both Rollins and Morgan suffered losses with Ronda Rousey scoring a victory over Liv Morgan to win back the SmackDown Women’s Championship and Seth Rollins unable to deliver in the main event against Matt Riddle in their fight pit match officiated by UFC legend Daniel Cormier.

Something interesting is cooking



Both Seth Rollins and Liv Morgan have gone dark on their Twitter and insta profile!!!!! 🤔 🤔#SethRollins #LivMorgan #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/RgXwnXerPF — Shikhar (@its_me_shikhar) October 9, 2022

Read more WWE news: