WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Two Top WWE Superstars Black Out Social Media Profiles

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 09, 2022

Two Top WWE Superstars Black Out Social Media Profiles

Seth Rollins and Liv Morgan both blacked out their Twitter and Instagram profiles following Extreme Rules on Saturday. Fans are wondering what this means.

During the premium live event, Both Rollins and Morgan suffered losses with Ronda Rousey scoring a victory over Liv Morgan to win back the SmackDown Women’s Championship and Seth Rollins unable to deliver in the main event against Matt Riddle in their fight pit match officiated by UFC legend Daniel Cormier.

Read more WWE news:

Bo Dallas Reportedly Returning To WWE

Bo Dallas (brother of Bray Wyatt) will soon be returning to WWE, according to Bryan Alvarez. Alvarez tweeted, "From multiple sources, Bo Dal [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Oct 09, 2022 01:13PM


Tags: #wwe #seth rollins #liv morgan

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78908/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer